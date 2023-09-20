Looking back: Hurricane Maria devastates Puerto Rico 6 years ago

PUERTO RICO — Wednesday marks six years since Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico.

Maria was a strong Category 4 storm when it hit on September 20th, 2017.

The storm killed about 3,000 people and caused more than $90 billion in damage.

WATCH: ‘Hurricane Maria: Power & Perseverance’

Many parts of the island are still recovering to this day.

Here’s a look back at some of the devastation in Puerto Rico caused by Hurricane Maria in 2017.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 16 It’s been a month and Puerto Rico still needs your help — where to donate your money, how to volunteer and more PUERTO RICO - OCTOBER 18: Destroyed buildings are viewed from the air during recovery efforts four weeks after Hurricane Maria struck on October 18, 2017 in-flight over Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico is suffering shortages of food and water in areas with only 19.10 percent of grid electricity restored. Puerto Rico experienced widespread damage including most of the electrical, gas and water grid as well as agriculture after Hurricane Maria, a category 4 hurricane, swept through. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Mario Tama)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group