Looking back: Hurricane Maria devastates Puerto Rico 6 years ago

PUERTO RICO — Wednesday marks six years since Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Maria was a strong Category 4 storm when it hit on September 20th, 2017.
The storm killed about 3,000 people and caused more than $90 billion in damage.
WATCH: ‘Hurricane Maria: Power & Perseverance’
Many parts of the island are still recovering to this day.
Here’s a look back at some of the devastation in Puerto Rico caused by Hurricane Maria in 2017.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2023 Cox Media Group