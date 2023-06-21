Looking for work? Amway Center hosting summer hiring events

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re looking for work, the Amway Center is hosting a series of upcoming summer hiring events.

The events will be held on June 28, July 19 and Aug. 16, from 3 to 7 p.m. each day.

Positions available include guest services, security, food and beverage and cleaning.

Applicants are encouraged to bring resumes and two forms of identification. Amway Center and its partner organizations, including Andy Frain Services, Levy Restaurants, Owens Realty Services and SP Plus, will conduct same-day on-site interviews.

While visiting the Amway Center hiring event, job seekers may also apply for similar positions at Camping World Stadium and Tinker Field.

All applicants will receive a pair of complimentary tickets to an upcoming event.

For more information about Amway Center’s hiring events, click here.

