A lot more sun on the way for Central Florida heading into Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a sun-filled and slightly cooler Wednesday, but more warmth is ahead for Thursday.

We will see clear skies tonight and somewhat chilly conditions. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s, with upper 40s possible in Marion Co.

Slightly warmer temps are on the way for Thursday. We will see a heavy dose of sunshine with highs climbing into the upper 50s. The wildfire threat will remain elevated, with dry conditions continuing.

Good Friday also looks warm across the area. Near full sunshine is anticipated, with temps in the mid-80s.

The warmth will continue to build during Easter weekend. Saturday will have mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and highs in the upper 80s.

Easter Sunday will feature a few more clouds, but dry weather will continue. Morning temps will be in the mid-60s, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

Rain chances will return for the middle of next week, but there is uncertainty about how much moisture will push into the area.

