Love tacos? Become a Moe's chief taco officer

Moe’s Southwest Grill has launched its new Three Amigos tacos, but they need someone who has a love for tacos to help market them across the country.
Moe’s is hiring a Chief Taco Officer to travel in a Moe’s food truck across the country in June to market the new tacos.
Moe’s said in a news release that food connoisseurs must be social media savvy, have the time to take off two weeks in June to travel in a food truck across the country, be at least 18 years old, a U.S. resident, and a Moe’s Rockin’ Rewards member.
Moe’s will give the Chief Taco Officer all the tacos they can eat, travel arrangements that include flights, hotels and food, $1,000 “fun budget”, a trip to Moe’s headquarters, and Moe’s social media takeover, among other things.
To sign up, people must download the Moe’s app and pick a social media platform to tell Moe’s why should select you and use #MoesCTOContest.
People must apply by April 20. Click here for more info.
