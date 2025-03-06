Low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines adds 2 destinations from Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Spirit Airlines will add a pair of new destinations from Orlando in June.

The Dania Beach-based airline will launch Orlando service to Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport in Tennessee on June 4 and Columbia Metropolitan Airport in South Carolina on June 5.

Both the Columbia and Chattanooga airports will also add Spirit routes to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

