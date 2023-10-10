Low-pressure system in Gulf to increase rain chances in Central Florida this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — An increase in our rain and storm chances this week is directly tied to the tropics.
An area of low pressure in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico will push moisture into Florida as it merges with a front.
The area of showers and storms has a 20% chance of developing into anything tropical.
The low pressure will merge with a warm front Wednesday and will help bring heavy rain and gusty winds to most of the northern Gulf coast.
Heavy rain will be a concern from Louisiana to North Florida on Wednesday and Thursday.
There is also a second area of concern with another area of low pressure off the coast of Africa.
This area has a much better chance of developing.
Will most likely become a tropical depression within the next two days.
Regardless of development, this soon-to-be tropical system should stay out over the open Atlantic.
Channel 9 meteorologists are continuing to keep an eye on the tropics and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.
