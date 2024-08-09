Luxury boat manufacturing brand’s facility closes in Brevard County

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Aviara Boats LLC, a subsidiary of Vonore, Tenn.-based MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. and part of an ongoing deal, informed the state of Florida it will close a Brevard County facility permanently, eliminating more than 100 jobs.

Aviara Boats is a luxury boat manufacturing brand of MasterCraft (Nasdaq: MCFT) that operates a facility at 1210 Nautical Way on Merritt Island. On Aug. 8, the company notified the state it will eliminate 181 jobs starting Aug. 8, with all positions eliminated by Oct. 5, according to state documents.

No reason for the facility’s closure and subsequent layoffs was included in the documents, but the closure appears to be tied to a MasterCraft deal.

Read: Woman found dead, gunman hurt after officer-involved shooting in Palm Bay, police say

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group