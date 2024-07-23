Lynx scores millions in federal transportation dollars

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Lynx just got a major grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The Orlando-based Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority, which does business as Lynx, received $27.61 million from the U.S. Federal Transit Administration’s Low or No Emission Grant Program.

With the funds that U.S. Rep. Darren Soto (D-Florida) helped secure, the bus and paratransit service provider will add 30 compressed natural gas (CNG) buses to its fleet — part of the move of its full fleet to a mix of low- and zero-emission vehicles by 2028.

