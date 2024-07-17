Madeline Soto: Safety concerns force memorial for Madeline Soto to be moved

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Just feet from the side of Hickory Tree Road in St. Cloud, a memorial that was there to remember Madeline Soto’s young life, is being removed.

This is the location where Stephan Stern’s is accused of dumping her body and where deputies found Maddie days later.

“It is very saddening,” Jenny Esquivel, a community advocate for Madeline Soto, said. “This is what Maddie has left for us to honor her. It’s a heavy day for many of us.”

Now, the community is looking for a new location to honor her.

Esquivel told Channel 9, the landowner doesn’t want these items here anymore. Esquivel said the county also agreed that it needed to move. She said Osceola County Transportation and Transit leaders said this isn’t in a safe spot, there is no room for parking and is too close to the road.

“We don’t want this to become a safety issue,” Esquivel said. “Especially on a case like this.”

Esquivel said she understands and respects the property owner’s and county leader’s decision.

Over the next few weeks, herself and other community members will speak with local and state government leaders to find a permanent spot to honor Maddie.

“The amount of love and support we have gotten for Maddie’s case,” Esquivel said. “A lot of people are willing to donate and it’s beautiful to know a lot of people would want other children to be taken out of harm’s way.”

We have reached out to the county for comment regarding this, right now we haven’t heard back. Esquivel told us the future memorial will not just honor Maddie, but other victims of abuse as well.

