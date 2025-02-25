Local

Magic Center Wendell Carter Jr. wins NBA Cares Community Assist Award

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Orlando Magic players, staff celebrate contribution of 100K community service hours in Central Florida Magic Coach Jamahl Mosley, Forward Wendell Carter Jr. at Block Out Hunger Thanksgiving Event (FERNANDO MEDINA/Orlando Magic)
ORLANDO, Fla. — Today, the NBA announced Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter, Jr., as January’s NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award winner.

Carter participated in holiday giveaways through his A Platform² Foundation. 

Carter will receive the David Robinson trophy, and the NBA will donate $10,000 to A Platform² Foundation – an organization that provides youth and families with educational programs, resources, and tools that impact and elevate their quality of life.

“These things are incredibly important to me. I feel like you’re not successful until you bring someone else up with you... Where I’ve come from, what I’m used to, what I have seen in my life – I’m able to relate to a lot of these kids in a certain way. I want to be able to help any and every kid that I can. And for them to experience a new career path or to feel valued and recognized goes a long way. I’m proud of that work and I’m really excited to continue building this program and lifting up these kids in whatever ways possible.”

—  Wendell Carter Jr.- Orlando Magic Center

Carter will be recognized in the arena during the Cavaliers-Magic pregame on Feb. 25 as the NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award winner.

You can check out the NBA’s announcement video below:

Magic Center Wendell Carter Jr. wins NBA Cares Community Assist Award (WFTV)

