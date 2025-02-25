ORLANDO, Fla. — Today, the NBA announced Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter, Jr., as January’s NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award winner.

Carter participated in holiday giveaways through his A Platform² Foundation.

Carter will receive the David Robinson trophy, and the NBA will donate $10,000 to A Platform² Foundation – an organization that provides youth and families with educational programs, resources, and tools that impact and elevate their quality of life.

“These things are incredibly important to me. I feel like you’re not successful until you bring someone else up with you... Where I’ve come from, what I’m used to, what I have seen in my life – I’m able to relate to a lot of these kids in a certain way. I want to be able to help any and every kid that I can. And for them to experience a new career path or to feel valued and recognized goes a long way. I’m proud of that work and I’m really excited to continue building this program and lifting up these kids in whatever ways possible.” — Wendell Carter Jr.- Orlando Magic Center

Carter will be recognized in the arena during the Cavaliers-Magic pregame on Feb. 25 as the NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award winner.

You can check out the NBA’s announcement video below:

Magic Center Wendell Carter Jr. wins NBA Cares Community Assist Award (WFTV)

