Magic draft Colorado’s Tristan da Silva with No. 18 pick

, Fla. — The Orlando Magic drafted Colorado’s Tristan Da Silva with the No. 18 overall pick in the first round of the NBA Draft Wednesday night.

Da Silva started 34 games for the Buffaloes last season and averaged 16 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He shot 39.5% from three and was named an All Pac-12 selection each of the past two seasons.

He helped lead Colorado to the Sweet Sixteen back in March in the NCAA Tournament.

A native of Germany, Da Silva played for Schwabing in the Regionalliga and with IBA Muenchen in the NBBL in Germany. Da Silva has compared his game to that of Magic star Franz Wagner during the pre-draft process.

Colorado is also the school that produced Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley.

