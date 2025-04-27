Magic look to even the series, with game four at home

ORLANDO, Fla. — After dropping the first two games of the series against the Boston Celtics, the Orlando Magic are looking to bounce back and tie the series tonight at 2-2 after winning game 3 95-93 Friday Night.

The Magic played a physical brand of basketball Friday that helped lead them to a win.

“I feel like it suits our team, our playing style,” said Magic Forward Franz Wagner, who had eight assists and seven rebounds game 3. “We’ve played like that all year, and I feel like whoever plays more aggressive is going to win in this series.”

The Magic are aware that Boston is going to be eager to respond after suffering its first loss of the postseason.

“It’s a great opportunity for us,” said Magic guard Cole Anthony. “We have a chance to protect the home court, and I think we plan on doing that. It’s going to be a tough game. Obviously, they’re going to want to bounce back after last game, but we’ve got something to prove too. We want to win too.”

Tip-off for game 4 is at 7:00 p.m.

