Magic take down Heat, advance to NBA Cup Semifinals in Las Vegas

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic beat the Miami Heat 117-108 Tuesday night at the Kia Center to advance to the semifinals of the NBA Cup in Las Vegas.

The Magic will play the New York Knicks on Saturday at 5:30. They beat the Toronto Raptors in the other Eastern Conference quarterfinal on Tuesday.

117-108 the final. The Magic beat the Heat to advance to the NBA Cup Semifinals in Las Vegas.



All five Magic starters finished in double figures. Jalen Suggs scored 20 points and Paolo Banchero added 18 in 32 minutes of action.

Anthony Black had 10 points and seven assists in a spot start for Franz Wagner. Wagner is out a few weeks with a left high ankle sprain.

