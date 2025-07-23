Main break prompts boil water notice in Edgewater

EDGEWATER, Fla. — The city of Edgewater has issued a precautionary boil water notice after a water main broke on Park Avenue in the area of Air Park Road Wednesday afternoon.

City officials say approximately 3,600 homes and businesses lost water or experienced a significant loss in water pressure. City crews isolated the damaged area, and water pressure was soon restored to nearly all affected customers.

As a result of the potential loss of water pressure, all customers in the following areas are under a precautionary boil water notice:

• North of SR 442/Indian River Boulevard to 10th Street/Josephine Street

• North of SR 442/Indian River Boulevard from Riverside Drive to Old Mission Road

Water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes should be boiled. Officials say a rolling boil of one minute is sufficient.

There is no timeline yet on when the precautionary notice will be lifted.

No future outages are anticipated.

The city says the main break was caused by a contractor working in the area.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group