ORLANDO, Fla. — Nice and quiet as we dry out.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said there is lots of residual moisture still out there, and areas of fog will be possible early Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon looks pretty nice, and Monday, although mainly dry, could offer a stray coastal shower.

The next front arrives Wednesday, and with it, a chance for passing showers on the big travel day.

This will cool us down for Thanksgiving turkey dinner and shopping on Black Friday.

Mainly dry weather ahead of Thanksgiving holiday (WFTV/WFTV)

