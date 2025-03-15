Major 4-vehicle crash shuts down SR-429 southbound

ORLANDO, Fla. — FHP officials have told Channel 9 about a major 4-vehicle crash that has shut down all southbound lanes on SR-429.
Two tractor-trailers were traveling southbound when another vehicle crossed into the other lane, causing all the vehicles to move into each other.
The impact of the outside lane tractor-trailer caused it to jack-knife and become engulfed in flames.
4 individuals were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
All southbound lanes are blocked and the investigation is ongoing.
