Major 4-vehicle crash shuts down SR-429 southbound

ORLANDO, Fla. — FHP officials have told Channel 9 about a major 4-vehicle crash that has shut down all southbound lanes on SR-429.

Two tractor-trailers were traveling southbound when another vehicle crossed into the other lane, causing all the vehicles to move into each other.

The impact of the outside lane tractor-trailer caused it to jack-knife and become engulfed in flames.

4 individuals were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

All southbound lanes are blocked and the investigation is ongoing.

SR-429 CRASH 3-15-25

