Major landowner, agricultural firm Duda & Sons buys Seminole County office building

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

One of Central Florida’s major players in both the real estate and agricultural sectors just bought a new commercial property in Oviedo.

Seminole County records reveal Oviedo-based A. Duda & Sons Inc. paid $9.5 million on June 7 to buy the two-story, 29,208-square-foot office building on a 3.74-acre parcel at 3000 Dovera Drive, immediately southwest of the Oviedo Mall.

Read: Torchy’s Tacos restaurant chain to take former Red Robin space in Winter Garden Village

The seller in the transaction was Inwood Holding Co. LLC, an entity related to Inwood Consulting Engineers Inc., which has offices in the building.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.





©2023 Cox Media Group