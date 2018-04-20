Man, 53, dead inside Orange County bail bondsman business

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 53-year-old man was found dead inside a bail bondsman business in Orange County on Friday afternoon.
The shooting was reported around 1:15 p.m. at The Bondsman in the 1000 block of West Michigan Street.
Interactive map: 2018 homicides in Orange County
The name of the victim has not been released.
It's unclear if deputies are searching for the shooter.
No other details have been released.
Channel 9’s Karen Parks is on the way to the scene. Follow her on Twitter and Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. for updates.
Here in Orange County deputies are viewing surveillance video looking for clues leading to a suspect in a shooting that left one man dead. Deputies believe the victim may be the business owner. #Wftv#OCSO pic.twitter.com/qB1dlejoB1— Karen Parks (@KParksWFTV) April 20, 2018
53 year old male found dead inside a bail bondsman business.Police are here at the seen searching for answers. Tune in to Eyewitness News at 4!#WFTV pic.twitter.com/cEsGxRDweR— Karen Parks (@KParksWFTV) April 20, 2018
