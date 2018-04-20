  • Man, 53, dead inside Orange County bail bondsman business

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 53-year-old man was found dead inside a bail bondsman business in Orange County on Friday afternoon.

    The shooting was reported around 1:15 p.m. at The Bondsman in the 1000 block of West Michigan Street.

    Interactive map: 2018 homicides in Orange County

    The name of the victim has not been released.

    It's unclear if deputies are searching for the shooter.

    No other details have been released.

