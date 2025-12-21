Local

Troopers investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Orange County

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Florida Highway Patrol
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a motorcycle on Sunday evening on Silver Star Road near Mercy Drive in Orange County.

According to FHP, a 2023 Honda Navi was traveling eastbound on Silver Star Rd, approaching Mercy Drive.

The vehicle lost control and struck a curb, causing the rider to be thrown off the motorcycle.

The rider was transported to ORMC and was later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Carl-Max Millionard

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read