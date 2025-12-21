Troopers investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a motorcycle on Sunday evening on Silver Star Road near Mercy Drive in Orange County.

According to FHP, a 2023 Honda Navi was traveling eastbound on Silver Star Rd, approaching Mercy Drive.

The vehicle lost control and struck a curb, causing the rider to be thrown off the motorcycle.

The rider was transported to ORMC and was later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

