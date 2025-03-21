Man accused of attempted murder in Orange County arrested near Canadian border, investigators say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s investigators say a man wanted for attempted murder in Orange County is under arrest in New York.

Ruslan Chernotkach, 48, was taken into custody on Thursday at the Port of Buffalo, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation involving Chernotkach earlier this month.

OCSO said that on March 9, deputies responded to the 7600 hundred block of Clementine Way in Orlando after reports of a gun being discharged.

On arrival, investigators said two men told them that another man they knew shot at them.

No one was hurt in the incident.

OCSO said Chernotkach was that gunman and confirmed his March 20 arrest near the Canadian border.

He now faces a charge of attempted second degree murder.

Federal officials said Chernotkach is being held as a fugitive from justice by Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

Chernotkach, who officials said is a citizen of Ukraine, is awaiting extradition to Florida.

