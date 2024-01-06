Man accused of driving drunk, killing Orange County officer set to face a judge next week

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The family of an Orange County officer is mentally preparing for court next week where the man accused of driving drunk and hitting their loved one will face a judge.

Investigators said Field Service Officer David Grassi was working at a marked construction area in December 2021, helping with lane closures for the I-4 Express lanes when Neil Demetree slammed into his patrol car and killed him.

Demetree was originally charged with DUI manslaughter. The state attorney’s office brought that charge down to vehicular homicide. He submitted a written not guilty plea to that charge.

Neil Demetree tried to avoid Channel 9′s cameras when he first posted bond at the Orange County Jail back in August 2022 – nine months after investigators said he crashed into and killed Grassi.

A year and a half after that encounter, a judge still hasn’t ruled on the case. Friday, Demetree entered a “not guilty” plea in the case.

Arrest documents show it all started as Demetree was driving home from a gentleman’s club around 2 a.m. on December 11, 2021, speeding on I-4 when he swerved and crashed into Grassi’s car. Grassi was stationed there to stop traffic from passing into that lane while road crews worked.

“He saved the lives of many road construction workers out there that night,” said Sheriff John Mina.

After the crash, Sheriff Mina honored him as Civilian of the Year. Sheriff Mina sent Channel 9 the following statement Friday in reference to Demetree’s case:

“Field Service Officer David Grassi’s death was a devastating tragedy that should never have happened. There is only one person responsible, and we place our trust in the judicial process to bring him to justice for David and his family.”

According to arrest documents, when Demetree was asked about the crash, he said “it shouldn’t have happened, but it did.”

The arrest affidavit said he denied falling asleep at the wheel and instead told the detective, “I faded into the lane, I put on my breaks, and I tried to go around him.” He told detectives he only had three beers that night.

Now, after years of pushing back the case, calling for more time to gather evidence and witnesses, his next arraignment is next Thursday. All while the Grassi family waits for justice over the person they describe as a loving, family man.

David’s wife also worked as a dispatcher at the sheriff’s office and retired in 2022.

Channel 9 also spoke on the phone with Demetree’s lawyer to see if he had anything to say before next week. He declined to comment nor interview.

