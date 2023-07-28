Man accused of killing Daytona Beach police officer returns to Volusia courtroom Friday

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The case against a man who is accused of killing a Daytona Beach police officer is back in the courtroom Friday.

Investigators say Othal Wallace shot and killed Officer Jason Raynor in June of 2021.

Wallace was arrested in Georgia after a days-long manhunt.

Watch: Judge moves trial for Othal Wallace after a change of venue hearing Friday morning

Raynor died from his injuries that August.

Earlier this year, Wallace’s trial was moved to Clay County, after a judge ruled it would be nearly impossible to select a fair jury in Central Florida.

Watch: Othal Wallace’s girlfriend attempted to help officer he allegedly shot, new video suggests

Channel 9 has a crew inside of the courtroom and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group