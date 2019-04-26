0 Man accused of making ‘mother of Satan' explosives allowed to bond of out jail

DELAND, Fla. - The Volusia County man accused of making a so-called "mother of Satan" bomb will be allowed to bond out of jail five months after he was arrested.

In November, police got a tip about Jared Coburn having explosives at his house.

Deputies said they found a dangerous substance called tannerite.

A judge decided Friday to let Coburn out until his trial after a psychologist said he's not dangerous.

Prosecutors argue Coburn was deceiving that psychologist when he had his evaluation.

After 161 days in jail, Coburn could now go free and return to the home where he's accused of building what Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood called the "Mother of Satan" bomb.

Coburn allegedly stockpiled enough explosive power to blow up a neighborhood block. But he told investigators that he's just a fireworks enthusiast.

"I don't consider this a perfunctory hearing. I take these hearings very seriously," said Judge James Clayton.

In court, the judge listened to testimony from a psychologist who examined Coburn in January.

"Nobody is ever without risk. We are all within risk,” said psychologist Kyle Goodwin. “But it would be within the low range."

Prosecutors argue Coburn's criminal history establishes a pattern of violence they're worried will continue if he's released.

Phone calls in which Coburn's family urged him to leave out parts of his past when talking to the psychologist were also released in court. But the judge said the content of those calls was less damaging than he expected.

After going over the testimony, Clayton said, "I'm supposed to be able to look at you and decide whether you're dangerous," followed by a shrugging gesture that appeared to indicate how difficult the judge finds it to make that decision with certainty. In the end, he granted the accused bomb-builder's bond.

Coburn now has a chance to wait for his trial at home.

If Coburn bonds out, he won't be allowed to pursue the fireworks hobby he claims he has. He's barred from possessing even the fuses needed to light them.

Judge is granting bond. Listing off some of the many things Coburn is barred from having while awaiting trial: “Charcoal, ammonia and Tannerite. And I appreciate you giving that fifty pounds of Tannerite to the Lake Helen Police Department.” #WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) April 26, 2019

RIGHT NOW: Accused "Mother of Satan" bomb-maker Jared Coburn is in a Volusia County courtroom asking to be let out on bond. He's been in jail since November of 2018. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/k0YGAy1RsC — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) April 26, 2019

