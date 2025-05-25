Florida’s newly enacted legislation requires training for K-8 staff for the upcoming school year

ORLANDO, Fla. — With unanimous approval from both chambers, Senator Carlos G. Smith (D-Orlando) and Representative Rita Harris (D-Orlando) introduced the newly signed Senate Bill 1514, which focuses on tackling Anaphylaxis in Public and Charter Schools.

The new bill was signed into law late Tuesday during the 2025 session.

“The signing and forthcoming implementation of this law has been years in the making. When my son Lincoln was unable to attend before school care, due to a lack of training of personnel on the administration of epinephrine, I was determined to make a change that guaranteed his access to all school-sponsored events and ensured his safety and the safety of other kids with these serious reactions, said Sherry Isler, an Orange County mom who led the charge in support of the legislation and who testified before a Senate committee in April.

Taking effect on July 1, 2025, the legislation requires all Florida K-8 public schools to be prepared to administer emergency epinephrine to students experiencing anaphylaxis during the school day or school-sponsored activities before and after school hours.

Isler continues, “While the battle has been uphill, it is today that we celebrate this major victory for the health and safety of our students.”

SB1514 offers training for school staff to help them identify and respond to allergic reactions and administer emergency epinephrine when needed. The bill’s signing was a wonderful victory celebrated by local moms and advocacy groups that have championed this important measure for years.

“It’s vital that we ensure our public schools understand the risk of anaphylaxis and have a plan should a child be exposed to a triggering allergen. The passage of this new law will save lives and give parents peace of mind that their child can safely participate in school activities with personnel who are ready and able to administer EpiPens in case of a medical emergency," said Senator Carlos Guillermo Smith.

The Florida Department of Health’s 2022-2023 Annual School Health Services Report states that around 76,000 students in Florida have life-threatening allergies. Moreover, 112,680 students with asthma may also be at risk of severe allergic reactions to allergens.

Smith continues, “This would not have happened without the support of local moms like Sherry Isler, who spent years urging lawmakers to take action. The victory belongs to families like hers who made a real difference.”

