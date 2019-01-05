Man accused of spray-painting swastikas on buildings near UCF, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 25-year-old man was arrested Friday evening after deputies said he spray-painted swastikas on multiple buildings near UCF on Christmas Day, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweet.
Michael Ill, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, was booked into the Orange County jail around 7:30 p.m. on a warrant for criminal mischief in relation to the case, jail booking logs show.
Related Headlines
Channel 9 reported several swastikas were spray-painted on buildings at the University Apartments on Solon Avenue on Christmas Day, as well as on several businesses along several blocks of Alafaya Trail.
That includes a fraternity house, 4 Rivers Smokehouse and Bank of America near UCF, according to an incident report.
Deputies have not released the arrest warrant issued for Ill.
An image tweeted by OCSO appears to show surveillance video of one the swastikas being spray-painted.
A judge set Ill’s bail for the criminal mischief charge at $100,000 at a first-appearance hearing Saturday morning, saying the charge included a “hate crime enhancement.”
Deputies have arrested Michael Peter Ill, 25, on a felony criminal mischief warrant for spray painting swastikas on numerous buildings on 12/25. pic.twitter.com/Lr3vRH6QdN— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 5, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}