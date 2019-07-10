Man accused of strangling girlfriend's pug near Oviedo

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 22-year-old man is accused of strangling his girlfriend's dog Tuesday evening at a home near Oviedo, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said.
Shortly after 9:15 p.m., Jason Fletcher reported that he had intentionally suffocated the dog of his "soon-to-be ex" several hours earlier at the home near McCulloch Road and Lockwood Boulevard, according to an arrest report.
Fletcher's girlfriend told a deputy that her pug, Nala, was crying, lethargic, having difficulty breathing and had a bloodied and swollen rectum, the report said.
His girlfriend told the deputy that Fletcher has a history of hurting animals when he gets upset and has previously killed his ex-girlfriend's animals, according to the report.
Investigators said Fletcher admitted to the incident and was arrested on charges of animal cruelty.
"Due to this suspect’s inability to control his temper, he inflicted significant pain and injury on a defenseless animal," said Bob Kealing, a Sheriff's Office spokesman. "As a result, he is facing serious felony charges."
Fletcher is being held at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility in lieu of a $10,000 bail.
His court hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday.
