  • Man accused of strangling girlfriend's pug near Oviedo

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 22-year-old man is accused of strangling his girlfriend's dog Tuesday evening at a home near Oviedo, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said.

    Shortly after 9:15 p.m., Jason Fletcher reported that he had intentionally suffocated the dog of his "soon-to-be ex" several hours earlier at the home near McCulloch Road and Lockwood Boulevard, according to an arrest report.

    Related Headlines

    Fletcher's girlfriend told a deputy that her pug, Nala, was crying, lethargic, having difficulty breathing and had a bloodied and swollen rectum, the report said.

    TRENDING NOW:

    His girlfriend told the deputy that Fletcher has a history of hurting animals when he gets upset and has previously killed his ex-girlfriend's animals, according to the report.

    Investigators said Fletcher admitted to the incident and was arrested on charges of animal cruelty.

    Read: Early warning sign? More states consider animal abuser lists

    "Due to this suspect’s inability to control his temper, he inflicted significant pain and injury on a defenseless animal," said Bob Kealing, a Sheriff's Office spokesman. "As a result, he is facing serious felony charges."

    Read: Police: Disabled dog drowns after being tossed in pool during domestic argument

    Fletcher is being held at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility in lieu of a $10,000 bail.

    His court hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories