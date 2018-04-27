Man accused in string of carjackings that began in Orlando arrested in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - A 43-year-old man accused of a string of carjackings that started in Orlando was booked into jail Thursday in Tampa.
Investigators said Majar Lorenza Jones checked himself into a Tampa mental health facility under a false name. They said he stole a Cadillac on Kirkman Road in Orlando Wednesday.
Polk County deputies said they spotted him on Interstate 4 Wednesday and followed him, but he ran into a neighborhood where he stole a pickup truck.
The truck’s owner followed Jones to a gas station, where investigators said they got into a confrontation and Jones shot a gun twice.
No one was injured.
Jones is being held at the Hillsborough County Jail in lieu of a $43,500 bail.
He faces several charges, including grand theft of a motor vehicle, armed carjacking and aggravated assault, records said.
