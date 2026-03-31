Man accused of shooting at cars driving past his Marion County home

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County man faces felony charges after authorities accused him of shooting at vehicles in Orange Lake on Sunday.

Ryan Blumhardt was taken into custody after allegedly firing a weapon across Northwest Court Road.

The Sheriff’s Aviation Unit located Blumhardt in his yard following the report of gunfire.

Investigators said Blumhardt had been firing a gun across the roadway before he was apprehended.

Following the arrest on Sunday, Blumhardt was processed and later released from jail.

Blumhardt is scheduled to appear for his next court date on April 28.

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