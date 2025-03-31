Man accused of torturing 10-year-old boy to death waives court appearance

TAVARES, Fla. — Andre Walker, the man accused of torturing 10-year-old Xavier Williams, was scheduled to be arraigned at the Lake County Courthouse on Monday.

Walker faces several charges, including child neglect and tempering with evidence.

Walker was arrested in late February, along with his girlfriend, Kimberley Mills, who also was the boy’s mother.

Tavares Police said the couple used 10-pound weighs, a copper wire, a flashlight, and other tools to torture the boy and his younger brother.

Andre Walker/ Kimberley Mills (WFTV)

Xavier was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died almost a month later due to his injuries. Following his death, the State Attorney’s Office announced that second-degree murder charges were filed against both Walker and Mills.

Mills had a court hearing scheduled for Monday as well, but she recently waived her arraignment, court records show.

She has entered a not guilty plea for all charges.

Channel 9′s Geovany Dias was at the Lake County Courthouse on Monday morning for Walker’s scheduled hearing.

He learned that Walker’s attorney ended up filing a waiver for him to appear in court, so he was not present.

A funeral service for the child is scheduled for April 26th in Connecticut.

