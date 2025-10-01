Man accused of touching woman, exposing himself inside a Dollar Tree in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A man is accused of touching a woman and exposing himself inside a Dollar Tree in Melbourne, according to police.

Blake Walker Jones was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation into lewd conduct.

Jones was reported to have touched one woman and committed lewd acts toward two separate women on July 20 inside the Dollar Tree at 4900 N. Wickham Rd.

Police said he returned to the same location on August 18, where he allegedly committed additional lewd acts.

Jones was charged with felony battery due to prior convictions and exposure of sexual organs.

