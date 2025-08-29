Man arrested after being found with dead swan in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department arrested a suspect who was found walking with a dead swan near Lake Eola on Friday.

According to OPD, the suspect, 33-year-old Adonis Leyva, admitted to killing the swan and was immediately taken into custody.

Leyva is being charged with aggravated animal cruelty and grand theft.

