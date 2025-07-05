Man arrested after being shot in leg during burglary of Osceola County home

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — On the evening of July 4, 2025, a man shot and wounded an intruder during a burglary at his mother’s house on Deer Run Road.

The incident took place around 8:30 p.m. when the man arrived at the house and noticed the back door was open. Inside, he heard unusual noises from a back bedroom, leading him to arm himself with a revolver.

After shouting to identify himself, an adult male intruder appeared from a hallway and lunged at the man. The homeowner responded by firing a single shot, hitting the intruder in the leg.

The intruder, Mitchell Platt, was kept at gunpoint until deputies arrived. He was then taken to the hospital for minor injuries and later released into law enforcement custody.

Burglary tools were found inside the residence near where Platt was located.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group