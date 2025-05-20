Man arrested after firing gun into the air in Brevard County, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Brevard County said a man was arrested Tuesday morning after firing a gun.

Officials said the incident happened along US-1, near Broadway Boulevard.

Investigators said they responded after a man was firing a gun into the air several times while barricaded in a building.

The shooting caused deputies to shut down some roads in the area for public safety.

Deputies said the standoff is over and the man was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

