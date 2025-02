LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Police in Lake County said they arrested a man who was shooting at two dogs.

Mount Dora police say Stanley Seigel was firing those shots at a dog park on Thursday.

Investigators said the dogs had been abandoned and locked inside the park.

The dogs were not hurt and are now up for adoption.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group