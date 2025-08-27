Man arrested after staging crash with child in car in Orlando, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County said a man was arrested after he staged a traffic crash.

Officials said Patricio Gelin was arrested over the weekend,

Gelin faces charges of criminal mischief and making a false report after allegedly orchestrating a collision on Irene Street and Old Winter Garden Road.

Deputies said Gelin claimed he did not put the car he was driving in reverse.

However, investigators said surveillance video from a nearby home captured the incident, showing a car abruptly braking before reversing into another vehicle.

Four other people and a young child were inside Gelin’s car at the time.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning about scams that involve staged accidents, which not only defraud insurance companies but also endanger lives.

