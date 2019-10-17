Man arrested after touching child inappropriately at Disney's Magic Kingdom, deputies say

BAY LAKE, Fla. - A 50-year-old man was arrested after deputies said he touched a child inappropriately at Disney's Magic Kingdom.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested James Jones after he allegedly touched a child inappropriately inside the Ye Old Christmas Shop.
Deputies said the child told their mother and they reported the incident to guest relations where deputies were called to search for Jones.
While investigating this incident, Disney security informed deputies of another report of someone touching a child.
Deputies said the victim reported that a man touched them while exiting the stretch room preshow in the Haunted Mansion.
James was arrested and charged with lewd or lascivious molestation, according to a report.
Investigators believe Jones is also the suspect in the Haunted Mansion incident.
The case remains under investigation.
