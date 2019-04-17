0 Man arrested, another on the run after SWAT standoff at Orange County apartment

ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies arrested one man and are searching for another after a standoff at an apartment in Orange County, investigators said.

According to investigators, Omar Suarez Torres, 30, and another man were inside a stolen car that was under surveillance by a Sheriff’s Office unit.

The men were followed as they pulled up to the complex, and that's when they bailed from the car and ran into the apartment, deputies said. The pair refused to come out, officials said.

Skywitness 9HD flew over the scene Tuesday, where more than 12 squad cars and a mobile command post surrounded the apartment complex near the corner of Spaulding Road and Lake Mann Drive.

“They got the tanks, the SWAT team, the tractor-trailer tearing the door down. They ain't playing,” a neighbor said.

SWAT broke through the front door and the attic during the standoff, officials said. Law enforcement officers found Torres inside the complex, where they arrested him, but the other man escaped.

Deputies said Torres' violent past is what caused the heavy SWAT response. Torres has a history of gun and drug charges, records show.

Torres was charged with burglary and grand theft, deputies said.

Silver Nissan just towed from the scene at Lake Mann Homes, but several deputies are still on scene and crime scene tape is still up. The two truck came back empty just minutes after this video and appears to be going to the scene again. pic.twitter.com/8LW48TmSf4 — Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) April 16, 2019

Here’s a closer look at the side of the house where teams entered the side of the apartment from the attic while looking for a second suspect. @OrangeCoSheriff says that person is still on the run. pic.twitter.com/yC3Wla5DIb — Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) April 17, 2019

