Man arrested for burglary after being recognized by his grandmother

SANFORD, Fla. — The Sanford Police Department arrested 18-year-old Kaiden Jospeh Rodriguez on Tuesday on burglary charges.

On July 25, 2025, SPD posted on their Facebook a BOLO for a man who stole several items, including a 9MM handgun.

Plaza told SPD that she was Kaiden’s caretaker from 2018 to 2024.

Plaza informed SPD of Kaiden’s current residence at his grandfather’s house in Sanford.

SPD arrived at the residence where Kaiden was read his Miranda rights before he was arrested.

The officer on scene searched the residence but did not find a gun, but found the same white sandals in the BOLO photo at the residence and took them in for evidence.

Kaiden is being held at the Seminole County Jail.

