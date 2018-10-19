0 Man arrested for flashing two women, one of whom fell and hit her head

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man is in jail for allegedly exposing himself to two women, one of whom was so startled she fell and hit her head, police said.

Michael David Fournelle, 32, is accused of exposing himself to the women on Aug. 31 in the area of Kirkman and Conroy roads.

In both instances, the victims said he pulled up in a car, called them over and was not wearing any clothes from the waist down, police said.



In one case, police said the victim “was so startled and she tripped as she tried to get away.” That woman needed stitches after she fell and hit her head, police said.

Six weeks after the incidents, police arrested Fournelle after investigators traced the license plate to the car he was driving.

According to police, when officers confronted Fournelle he said he had been “having marital and sexual problems with his wife and these problems could’ve contributed to him exposing himself while driving.”

Fournelle also told investigators that alcohol may have played a role because he sometimes has a few drinks before going for a drive, police said.

Police said the charges are more serious because the woman who fell and hit her head is older than 60.

On Friday, Fournelle told a judge that he has a wife and two children to support before the judge set bond at $2,500.

