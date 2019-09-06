Man arrested in connection to fatal West Melbourne shooting, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff's Office arrested a 30-year-old man they believe fatally shot a 21-year-old man Tuesday.
The investigation began Tuesday evening just after 10 p.m. after deputies received reports of a person shot on Gray Road in unincorporated West Melbourne.
Upon arrival, officials found Isaac Foster suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
Officials believe Foster was involved in an argument with Robert McGlynn, who also lives on the property. The argument escalated and McGlynn then shot Foster multiple times, according to deputies.
McGlynn later fled the scene in a vehicle to the intersection of Eau Gallie Boulevard and Wickham Road before his vehicle was disabled by stop sticks. McGlynn then attempted to flee on foot before being taken into custody.
McGlynn faces a charge of second-degree murder and is being held with no bond at the Brevard County Jail.
