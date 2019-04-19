Man in Tennessee arrested in fatal shooting outside downtown Orlando nightclub

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was arrested Thursday evening in Tennessee in connection with a January fatal shooting outside a downtown Orlando nightclub, the United States Marshals Service said.
Authorities said they arrested Notier Misael Gomez in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, in connection with the Jan. 26 fatal shooting of Keveon Smith, 22, outside Club LIT on North Orange Avenue near East Livingston Street.
"The indictment alleges that Gomez, along with two other men, fired shots at Keveon Smith, resulting in his death," Deputy U.S. Marshal Robin Romaniuk said. "There were two additional gunshot victims at the scene. One man was grazed by a bullet and released from the scene; another victim was shot in the neck and was transported to the hospital, where he was able to be released the following day."
Gomez was booked into the Rutherford County Jail and will be extradited to the Orange County Jail.
He faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.
This is the man arrested in Middle TN for the murder of Keveon Smith outside of Club Lit in downtown Orlando in January. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/N3LEP6OVxt— Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) April 19, 2019
