Man critically injured after being punched outside downtown Orlando nightclub

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was critically injured early Sunday when he was punched outside a downtown nightclub, the Orlando Police Department said.
Police said the man was punched shortly before 2:30 a.m. outside Tier Nightclub at East Central Boulevard and South Orange Avenue.
Investigators said the man was left unconscious and was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
Police said the man who punched the victim is black, 6 feet 2 inches tall and 240 to 250 pounds.
They said he is of a stocky build and has a low fade haircut with a beard.
No other details were given.
Anyone with information about the encounter is asked to call Orlando police Detective Christopher Seggi at 407-246-2975.
