Man attempted to lure 11-year-old using Minnie Mouse keychain, asks for kiss, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in tracking down a man they believe attempted to lure an 11-year-old girl into his van on Sunday.
Officials said it happened around 6 p.m. in the 2000 block of Raper Dairy Road when the man, believed to be in his 50s, approached the girl in a white SUV. Police said he attempted to give the girl a Minnie Mouse keychain and $3 before forcefully grabbing her arm when she reached out to take them.
The man then asked about her school schedule and her transportation there, according to police.
Officials said the man also asked for a kiss at some point and told the girl not to tell her parents about the interaction.
The victim described the suspect as a Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911 or 1-800-423-8477.
