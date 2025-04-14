Man breaks into Sanford Hungry Howie’s and steals cash register, police say

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police are on the lookout for a man who broke into a popular pizzeria near Sanford Middle School.

Detectives reported that the break-in occurred at Hungry Howie’s on US-17 early last month.

They reported that a man forced open the front door and stole the entire cash register on foot.

Police reported that the man is captured on video wearing a hoodie with a reversible jacket that he flips around.

Anyone who knows him should call Sanford police.

