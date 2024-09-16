Man carjacks Uber driver at gunpoint, spends hours searching for prositutes, lawsuit claims

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County Uber driver is now suing the technology company after a terrorizing ride earlier this year.

The lawsuit said that on July 20, Richard Warren got into an Uber ride at around 4 a.m. for what was supposed to be a 15-minute trip and began a conversation with the driver about recently getting out of prison.

According to the driver, Warren then pulled out a gun and told the driver he was going to shoot him.

Warren then commanded the driver, at gunpoint, to drive and search for a prostitute, the lawsuit claimed.

When they found one, the driver was ordered into the back of the hatchback car, but Warren let the prostitute go when he found out she was transgender.

Warren then continued to drive around and search for another prostitute, with the Uber driver in the back of the car, the driver said.

The document said Warren then drove into a “random” neighborhood and told the Uber driver to remove his clothes.

The lawsuit said Warren drove away as the Uber driver pleaded for his life, asking to let him go and not to “leave his son fatherless.”

After two hours and 45 minutes, the driver said Warren let him out of the car before driving off, and the Uber driver ran in his underwear to a nearby hotel, according to the lawsuit.

Deputies said Warren and the car were tracked to an apartment complex and followed to a Wal-Mart in Kissimmee, where he was arrested.

Warren is facing charges of kidnapping and robbery and is being held at the Orange County Jail with no bond.

The lawsuit filed against Uber cited the length of the ride and said the company is supposed to have safety features that recognize when a ride has gone astray and call for help.

Channel 9 has contacted Uber for comment.

“Uber remains steadfast in our commitment to driver safety,” an Uber spokesperson said. “We continue to build updates in the app to help improve safety, including launching features like in-app audio recording, the ability to chat with a live safety agent, and rider verification measures. Our work to help ensure everyone has a safe and positive experience using the Uber platform never stops.”

The driver declined to speak any further about what happened to him.

