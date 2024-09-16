Tropical system could become next named storm as Gordon weakens in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring several active tropical systems in the Atlantic.

Gordon weakened into a tropical depression over the weekend.

The storm system is projected to strengthen back into a tropical storm later this week.

It’s unclear where Gordon will eventually go or how strong it will be when it gets there.

Potential Cyclone Eight off the coast of South Carolina may become our next named storm.

If PC8 strengthens into a named storm, it will be called Helene.

PC8 is projected to move northwest and into the Carolinas on Monday evening.

The storm system could bring over 6 inches of rain and gusty winds to parts of the Carolinas.

Thankfully, none of the tropical systems being tracked are currently threatening Florida.

