Man charged with murder after robbery attempt leads to fatal shooting in Davenport motel parking lot

POKL COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County deputies charged a man with murder Wednesday after they say an attempted robbery led to the shooting death of his would-be accomplice.

The shooting took place just before midnight Tuesday in the parking of of the Tropicana Resort Motel on Highway 27 in Davenport.

Deputies were called to the scene by 44-year-old Christian MacDonald, of Davenport, who admitted to shooting and killing 33-year-old Harold Omar Sepulveda-Cruz, also from Davenport.

According to the sheriff’s office, MacDonald claimed he shot in self-defense. MacDonald told deputies that Cruz had gotten into the back seat of a car that he was sitting in with 31-year-old Robert Pementel Cruceta Jr.

Deputies say MacDonald told them Cruz immediately began demanding money from both men while threatening to kill them if they didn’t comply. As the demands became more aggressive, deputies say MacDonald told them he pulled a gun from his jacket pocket and fired several rounds towards the back seat, striking Cruz in the upper body.

According to the sheriff’s office, Cruz was already dead at the scene by the time deputies arrived.

After a thorough investigation, deputies say they determined that the shooting happened as a result of an illegal drug transaction that was taking place inside the car and a robbery that was planned by Cruz and Cruceta.

Deputies say MacDonald communicated earlier in the day with Cruceta about buying marijuana from him and they agreed to meet in the motel parking lot.

On the way to the drug deal, deputies say Cruceta picked up Cruz, his friend. Cruceta later told deputies that Cruz said he wanted to “hit a lick,” or commit a robbery.

According to the sheriff’s office, Cruceta dropped Cruz off near the motel, then went to meet MacDonald who drove himself to the motel and parked, then got into the front passenger seat of Cruceta’s white 2017 Kia.

Shortly after that, deputies say Cruz got into the back passenger seat and initiated the robbery attempt on MacDonald using a “makeshift simulated firearm.” Deputies say Cruz struck MacDonald in the back several times before MacDonald shot and killed him.

After the shooting, deputies say Cruceta was captured on the motel’s surveillance video rummaging through the back seat of the car, collecting evidence and throwing it over a high fence into a brushy area. Investigators say they later found Cruz’s identification, keys, and cellphone on the other side of the fence.

Because the shooting happened during the commission of another felony, deputies arrested Cruceta on a long list of charges including felony second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of cannabis with intent to sell, possession of heroin, and tampering with evidence, among other crimes.

“This is another example of how dangerous illegal drug transactions can be,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement announcing the arrest. “The drug dealer conspired with his friend to commit a robbery that resulted in his friend’s death. Now the drug dealer is going to prison. How did that work out for him?”

No charges against MacDonald have been announced. However, deputies say their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

