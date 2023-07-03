Man charged with murder related to 2022 beating death, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man is behind bars, arrested in connection to a deadly beating that happened more than a year ago in Orange County.

Sheriff’s investigators have charged Lionel Wilkerson, 68, with second-degree murder.

Lionel Wilkerson booking photo Orange County Sheriff's Office charged Wilkerson with second degree murder. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

They said they linked him to a beating that happened on May 20, 2022, in an empty lot off 25th Street in Orlando.

On that day, investigators responded to Orlando Regional Medical Center after a man was admitted with severe injuries.

They said Omar Toro, 40, told rescuers that someone beat him up.

Less than three months later, Toro died from his injuries.

This is the victim, 40-year-old Omar Toro, who suffered a beating on May 20 and died from his injuries on August 6. pic.twitter.com/3HwNYugzXK — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 11, 2022

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office previously released surveillance video that investigators said captured a man walking after he beat Toro.

