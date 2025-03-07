Man chases woman with ax in Miami Beach, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Police said a man is in jail after chasing a woman in Miami Beach with an ax.

It happened last weekend, but the video of the aftermath was just released yesterday.

Officers say the woman confronted the man because he was yelling racial slurs.

That’s when they say he got an ax from the bed of a truck and swung it at her while screaming.

Witnesses then called 911.

John Harper was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

However, he was already out on bond for aggravated battery, stemming from a separate incident in January.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group