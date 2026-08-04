Man convicted in 2002 Orange County murder sentenced to death

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man convicted of murders in Orange County and on the West Coast has been sentenced to death following a hearing Tuesday morning in an Orange County courtroom.

Demorris Hunter learned his fate during a sentencing hearing that began at 9:15 a.m.

In April, an Orange County jury found Hunter guilty of killing Theresa Green in College Park in 2002.

Following the conviction, jurors recommended that Hunter receive the death penalty.

Hunter was also previously found guilty in two other murder cases in California.

A Channel 9 Eyewitness News crew was inside the courtroom for the sentencing and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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